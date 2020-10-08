Murphy cites need to come together after ‘civil war’ plot to kidnap Mich. guv

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday reacted to news that the FBI had foiled a militia plot to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan, saying it was another example of the need for people to come together.

Agents announced the charges in the stunning scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a plot they said involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan's anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a “civil war.”

A few hours later, Whitmer pinned some blame on President Donald Trump, noting that he did not condemn white supremacists in last week's debate with Joe Biden and instead told a far-right group to “stand back and stand by.”

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)