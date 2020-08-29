Murphy administration allows defiant gym to open, if they follow new rules

BELLMAWR — Gov. Phil Murphy has given the thumbs up for gyms to fully open starting Sept. 1 — and that includes the gym that's made national headlines for defying the governor during the deadly pandemic.

In addition to Murphy's executive order this week reopening gyms at 25% capacity, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli on Friday signed an order allowing Atilis Gym to reopen — provided they adhere to the new rules that all fitness centers must follow.

Unlike the overwhelming majority of businesses that complied with the Murphy administration's regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti rebelled against the shutdown orders, at one point kicking down the boards that authorities had used to barricade their business. For that, a Superior Court judge found them in contempt and ordered them to pay more than $300,000 in fines and legal fees. Earlier this month, the Borough Council revoked their business license.

Murphy never acknowledged Atilis by name, but on Wednesday noted that there had been a "few knuckleheads who have been more than interested in their own celebrity, frankly, than in working with us to defeat the virus. But they are thankfully overwhelmingly outnumbered by the good guys and gals."

Reacting to the news that gyms would be allowed to open next week, Smith told New Jersey 101.5: “We’re still screwed."

Persichilli's latest order permits Atilis to allow customers to exercise in the gym as long as they follow the rules for all fitness centers: