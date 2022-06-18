Moving to Pennsylvania? The most expensive home for sale in Bucks County

I just found the most expensive home for sale right now in all of Bucks County. And it will only cost you $8 million dollars. More on that in a few (including the stunning photos of the pool, river, and more). We'll debate if it's really worth $8 million.

We LOVE looking at expensive homes that we cannot even come close to affording to purchase. After all, we're millennials living through the greatest period of inflation in over 40 years. So how could we ever consider buying the cheapest home for sale in Bucks County right now? Let alone the most expensive one, right?

So back to the most expensive home for sale in Bucks County right now. Can you guess what town it's in? I'll give you a second....

Yeah, it's in New Hope, of course. It has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a TON of living space and it sits on nearly 10 acres of land. I think the real selling feature for this house, however, is probably the incredible river view that is included. Yes, I've got the pictures of that view below.

It's located at 600 S River Road in New Hope. So it's pretty conveniently located. So if you bought this house, you'd be just a few minutes' walk from all of the quaint businesses on Main Street in downtown New Hope, PA.

It's been on the market for nearly 80 days. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe. We've got all of the stunning pictures of the house posted below.

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

