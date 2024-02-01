Huge change to bridge between Lambertville and New Hope

Lambertville, New Jersey sits on the Delaware River in Hunterdon County and is a dining and shopping mecca. Together with New Hope, Pennsylvania just across the water, the towns provide eclectic dining, great bars, and a progressive vibe in a bucolic setting.

New Hope and Lambertville attract artists and tourists. Many make a day of both towns, easily walking across the pedestrian walkway along the free bridge at Bridge Street. It’s just beyond the famous Lambertville Station restaurant.

Well that very busy bridge, whose pedestrian walkway even has a marking you can straddle with one foot in either state, just went through some huge changes you need to know about if you’re going anytime soon.

It’s always allowed toll-free vehicular traffic west into Pennsylvania from Lambertville and east into New Jersey from New Hope in addition to the walkway on the side.

That’s changed.

New Hope-Lambertville Bridge New Hope-Lambertville Bridge (Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission) loading...

From now until the end of September, they’re doing rehabilitation work on the span. This will be the first shopping weekend with a new configuration which still allows westbound traffic into New Hope but no eastbound vehicular traffic.

Instead, to enter New Jersey from New Hope you’ll be detoured north to the Route 202 bridge. No worries about tolls since the Route 202 bridge only charges a westbound toll. Your entry to New Jersey will be free on 202.

During this vehicular eastbound detour, pedestrians are still allowed. However, by summer the pedestrian walkway will be temporarily changed to a six-foot-wide walkway installed on top of the bridge’s steel-grate road surface. That’s while they replace the permanent pedestrian walkway.

Dennis Malloy / NJ 101.5 Dennis Malloy / NJ 101.5 loading...

At some point during all this free temporary shuttle service is planned to be provided from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The shuttle route with pick-up and drop-off points has yet to be announced.

The free bridge was built in 1904 and was last rehabbed in 2004.

