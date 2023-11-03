Calling all ‘mo bros’ in NJ: Show off your Movember stache to win

November is here. Or shall I say “Movember”?

This month, New Jersey 101.5 salutes men's health — and our first responders — by inviting them to show off their new face for a chance to win a $150 gift card.

What is Movember?

Movember is an annual event every November when men grow mustaches to raise awareness for men’s health issues like mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

According to the official Movember Foundation, they are the leading charity changing the face of men’s health. Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, raising $837 million, shaking up research, and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

funny mustache guy iStock loading...

What can people do?

By encouraging men to get involved, it encourages men to get annual checkups to increase early cancer detection and diagnoses and to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Businesses, companies, and just about anyone can get involved. To raise awareness and money for research.

Show off yours and win $150

We invite all law enforcement and emergency response personnel in the state of New Jersey to take part in Movember by submitting your before-and-after pictures to New Jersey 101.5 in the form below.

At the end of the month, we'll highlight some of the best mo bros in the state and a lucky winner will get $150.

Contest rules