Motown Icon Smokey Robinson is performing in Atlantic City

One of the true musical legends of the rock era, Smokey Robinson, is coming to New Jersey on Dec. 1 to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Robinson is considered one of the most influential figures in popular music. He has written and produced some of the most iconic songs in American history, including "Shop Around," "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "My Girl," "The Tears of a Clown," and "Tracks of My Tears." He has also had a successful solo career, with hits such as "Cruisin'," "Being with You," and "Just to See Her."

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Charities Signings Day 4 Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Robinson has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of the Miracles in 1987 and once as a solo artist in 2006. He has also received the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor.

Robinson was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1940. He began singing in church as a child, and he formed the Miracles with his friends in high school. The Miracles were signed to Motown Records in 1959, and they quickly became one of the label's most popular groups.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Robinson's songwriting and production skills were also in high demand at Motown. He wrote and produced hits for many of the label's other artists, including the Temptations, the Marvelettes, and Marvin Gaye. The Miracles’ single “Shop Around” was Motown’s first number-one on the R&B singles chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. All shows are subject to change.

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.