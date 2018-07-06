JACKSON — A motorcyclist being followed by a police officer after running a red light died when he hit another car on Thursday night, authorities said Friday

Anthony Griffin, 22, of Jackson, was riding a 2004 Red Yamaha 999 motorcycle on Brewers Bridge Road when he ran a red light and turned right at South New Prospect Road, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

A police officer saw the traffic violation as it occurred, put on his police lights and followed Griffin in order to pull him over. Griffin sped up for about 10 seconds, according to the prosecutor's office, and drove into the side door of a 2008 Hyundai Elantra driven by Eric Larson, 24, of Jackson, who was making a left turn from Oak Drive to head north on South New Prospect.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. His motorcycle was unregistered with fake license plates, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Larson was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and was in critical condition on Friday.

Friends left their condolences on Facebook on Friday.

"RIP Anthony Griffin you will be greatly missed. Xoxo Prayers for Eric Larson who is still in the ICU. Hang in there bud. You got this," wrote Lauren Lopez.

"Such crazy news. Rest In Peace Anthony Griffin. will never forget all those wild days we had back in the day. Stay strong Jackson," Kevin Etling wrote.