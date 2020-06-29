Motorcyclist dies after being hit by deer, police say

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed on Route 206 Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a deer, police said.

Alexander Halsey, 45, from the Forked River section of Lacey Township was part of a group traveling north on Route 206 approaching Route 130 in Bordentown Township, when he was hit by the deer as it crossed the road, according to police chief Brian Pesce. Halsey was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton where he later died, according to the chief.

Two other riders in the group, Kenneth Barner, 56 of Deptford and George Wargo III, 58 of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township suffered non-critical injuries.

Route 206 northbound was closed for several hours on Sunday afternoon for an investigation.

A 60-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury on June 12 when a deer ran into a group of Black Live Matter protesters walking on Route 522 in South Brunswick.

