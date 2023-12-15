Motley Crue hits New Jersey with two big shows

Billed as the world’s most notorious rock band, Motley Crue hits New Jersey for two big shows at The Etess Arena at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The big concert has two dates, May 3rd, and May 4th, 2024, with an 8 pm show time.

Motley Crue with the incredible musicians, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee has sold over one hundred million albums with twenty-two of their hits making the top 40 mainstream charts.

In the music world spending ample time with each other is a rarity. Motley Crue has been playing and cranking out hits together for over 38 years. That is an amazing feat.

Their biopic “Dirt” which aired on Netflix, catapulted the band back to number one with the soundtrack from the film. The film also opened a new younger demographic of Motley Crue fans that have now learned of the exploits and great music of the world’s most notorious band. That success was significant to the band making the album number one on iTunes and the band experienced a big rejuvenation of the 18-44 demographic which now represents 64% of the band’s primary demographic.

The band has been nominated three times for a Grammy, they have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and have four New York Times bestsellers.

Motley Crue has announced a seven-date tour in 2024 of which two of those dates are here in New Jersey at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets for those shows will go fast.

