Looking for something to do with mom this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Children's Festival

Get ready for a family fun-filled day with Historic Smithville's annual Children's Festival! There will be many shows, including the Cape May Zoo Show and activities for all ages. Popcorn, face-painting, balloon animals, and games are just some of the events to look forward to! Admission to the Children’s Festival is free. While there are some free activities, others will have a small fee. Historic Smithville also offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, and train ride, paddleboats, arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

May 11, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

Mother's Day Weekend

Treat the mothers in your life to a special weekend at our Mother's Day Celebration! We'll have all the things you need to show Mom you appreciate her: wine, tasty food, and a day at Bellview with the people she cares about the most! After your tasting, enjoy the sounds of acoustic guitar with a bottle of your favorite wine and maybe one of our specialty platters. We'll have a new one just for the weekend! There is no fee to attend, just an optional wine tasting fee of $6 per person. Feel free to pack a lunch for a picnic, grab a bottle or a glass of wine and treat yourself and your Mom to a fantastic day. Live acoustic music will be featured in the tasting room from 12:30 - 4:30 pm.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Mother's Day Climb

Looking for a memorable way to tell Mom she's the light of your life? Then bring her to Absecon Lighthouse, because dear old Abby is treating all Mothers to a FREE climb. Last climb at 3:30 pm. Parking on site is free and dogs are welcome on leashes in the museum.

May 12, 2019

Absecon Lighthouse

31 S. Rhode island Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BURLINGTON COUNTY

3rd Annual Spring into Bordentown City

Stroll along Farnsworth Avenue as you collect stems of flowers from participating DBA merchants! This fun day in our downtown features a Maker's Fair of artisan's from Bordentown City and the surrounding area. Be sure to visit Old City Hall for the 22nd Annual Franklin Carr Memorial Iris Competition - and enjoy family friendly crafts sponsored by the Bordentown City Creative Team and our Downtown Bordentown Association merchants.

May 11, 2019

Downtown Bordentown

200 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

Paws & Feet 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day

Dust off your sneakers and help to raise much needed funds for our community’s homeless dogs and cats. The Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA), Annual Paws and Feet Run 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ. AWA counts on money raised from the event, to provide shelter and medical care to over 2,000 homeless dogs and cats AWA adopts out each year. Last year, animal lovers and members of the community helped raise over $100,000 for homeless pets in need. After the race/walk families their dogs can participate in the fun-filled day of AWA’s signature activities for people, their pets, and kids. Food vendors will be serving up great food, there will be music, contests, demonstrations, raffle baskets, liquor tastings, and more.

May 11, 2019

5300 North Park Drive

Pennsauken, New Jersey 08109

Mother's Day at Diggerland

Mom’s are FREE on Mothers Day, bring the whole family for a fun filled day at Diggerland! Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 11am – 6pm. Free admission for mothers with a paid child ticket. Offer only valid on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. Included with a Diggerland Membership.

May 12, 2019

100 Pinedge Drive

West Berlin, New Jersey 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Mother's Day Wine Trail Weekend

Bring your mom to Hawk Haven for the Mother's Day Wine Trail! Our wine tasting bar is open and of course mom's tasting is complimentary. Moms: if you can't get the kids to bring you, just show us a picture of your darling children (no matter how young or old) to get your free wine tasting! Order a bottle to pair with our gourmet cheese plate on the crush pad where there is plenty of seating. Or bring your own picnic lunch to share as you enjoy the view of the vineyard. It's your weekend, mom, so sit back and relax at beautiful Hawk Haven Winery.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Mother's Day Brunch

What better way to show the amazing mom in your life your appreciation for everything she does than a fantastic Vineyard Brunch at Willow Creek Farm & Winery. Chef Brian Parker from the Southern Mansion of Cape May has teamed up with Willow Creek Farm & Winery to put together a delicious menu to enjoy with the whole family, and all guests 21 or older can enjoy our "Make Your Own Sangria bar" Winemakers .

May 12, 2019

Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

World Series of Birding

The World Series of Birding is the country's largest and most prestigious birding competition and provides participants and sponsors with a fun and interactive way to raise money for critically needed conservation priorities.

May 11, 2019

Cape May Bird Observatory

701 East Lake Dr., Cape May, NJ 08212

ESSEX

Montclair Film Festival

Now entering its 8th year, the Montclair Film Festival is the signature program of Montclair Film, a year-round 501c3 non-profit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging diverse audiences through the power of visual storytelling. Featuring over 26,000 patrons and 150 attending filmmakers and industry guests, the festival has grown to become one of the top regional festivals in the United States. Easily accessible from Manhattan, the festival has received strong support and coverage from regional, NYC, and national press, industry trades, and strong celebrity attendance.

May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Various venues in Montclair

505 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

McDonald's Gospelfest

McDonald's Gospelfest, celebrating the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin, is returning to Prudential Center! Gospelfest returns to Prudential Center with the mission of spreading love, peace and joy. Gospelfest begins with a competition of rising musical stars in categories including Soloists, Choirs, Praise Dancers, Singing Groups, Gospel Comedians, Gospel Poets and Gospel Rappers. McDonald's Gospelfest originated in 1983 under the McDonald's Corporation and the McDonald's New York Metro Owner/Operation Association. Over thirty years later, it has emerged as the nation's preeminent Gospel celebration, bringing joy, inspiration, encouragement and hope to millions of Americans.

May 11, 2019

25 Lafayette Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

HUDSON COUNTY

American Cancer Fund Sixth Annual Memorial 5k Run and 1-Mile Walk

Please join The American Cancer Fund at its 6th Annual Memorial 5k Run/1 mile Walk for 9/11 First Responder and Jersey City Fire Captain Mark Lee at Liberty State Park. This is a fantastic course for both runners and walkers in a beautiful park along the Hudson River featuring magnificent views of NYC and The Statue of Liberty. We will be hosting a NJ Track and Field 5k race for the runners and a 1-mile survivors walk for those that don’t want to run but still wish to support cancer victims and survivors. Enjoy our event on Mother’s Day weekend (Saturday), all female registered runners and walkers will receive a rose. Please register as soon as possible to insure that you receive a complimentary T-Shirt.

May 11, 2019

1 Audrey Zapp Dr., Jersey City, New Jersey 07305

Mother's Day Brunch Cruise

Make this Mother's Day celebration one you'll always remember and treat the family to the best views of the iconic city skyline for a special day on the water aboard the Spirit of New York. This fun and festive cruise promises a relaxed atmosphere with a delicious brunch buffet offering salads, breakfast & lunch entrees, and dessert dishes (with options for everyone!), DJ entertainment, games, and unbeatable skyline views to make this Mother's Day truly spectacular! Step outside to the rooftop lounge where the entire family will enjoy NYC's most iconic landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Brooklyn Bridge, and more! For a limited time, save an extra 15% on all Mother's Day cruises (Code: MOM15). Valid on groups of 1-19 only. Certain restrictions apply. Cannot be applied to previously booked cruises

May 12, 2019

Spirit of New Jersey

Lincoln Harbor Marina, 1500 Harbor Blvd., Weehawken, NJ 07086

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hunterdon Watercolor Society Art Show

Hunterdon Watercolor Society Art Show and Sale. Original artworks in Watercolor, Acrylic, and Oil. Fine Art Prints, Notecards. Free and open to public. Weekends 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Weekdays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Reception May 19- 4-6 p.m.

May 11, 2019 - May 19, 2019

Sawmill Gallery at Prallsville Mills

33 Risler Street ( Route 29), Stockton, New Jersey 08559

Spring Wine & Music Festival

Unionville Vineyards welcomes you to the Spring Wine & Music Festival! Enjoy a day of tasting our estate-grown wines, enjoy six hours of live music, guided tours of the winery and vineyard, and all 89 acres of our preserved farm property. Guests can purchase lunch, and early dinner, and dessert from three food trucks, and other artisan-produced specialties.

May 12, 2019

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

Grape Gallop

RUN. WALK. TASTE. Grape Gallop is the outdoor social event that pairs exercise and wine tasting. Run or walk through picturesque Alba Vineyard. After the race, grab a glass and stimulate your taste buds by sampling Alba's estate wines. Participant benefits - Event T-Shirt, Grape Gallop Wine Glass, Tote Bag, Free Event Photos, and Wine Sampling. Additional information and registration available online.

May 11, 2019

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

MERCER COUNTY

Mother's Day Wine Trail Weekend

Celebrate mom on the special weekend. Free tastings for moms. What better way to treat her than with an afternoon of wine tasting. Special samplings from our own bakery. The whole family is welcome here at Terhune Orchards. After wine tasting, visit the barnyard and farm store. On Sunday enjoy live music; Kingston Ridge will perform.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Mother’s Day Open House

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS), a nonprofit devoted to preservation and stewardship of land in Princeton, will host their annual Mother's Day Open House at their Mountain Lakes House located in the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve, 57 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, New Jersey. Tea and cookies will be served on the stone terrace overlooking the lakes -- with a special treat for moms. Maps will be available for a family-friendly, self-guided walk in the Mountain Lakes Preserves. Visitors will see birds and other wildlife, spring wildflowers, while enjoying a walk outdoors. This event is free and open to all.

May 12, 2019

Mountain Lakes House

57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

American Repertory Ballet's "Beauty and the Beast"

Enter into a magical world full of beauty and enchantment with one of the best loved stories of all time. Set to a lyrical score by Tchaikovsky, this tale—a celebration of the transformative power of love—is a heartwarming story that will delight audiences of all ages.

May 10, 2019

15 Livingston Ave.

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

Little Heroes Prom

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society NJ Chapter is once again hosting Little Heroes Prom!! On Friday, May 10th from 5:30-9:00 pm, children with cancer from all over New Jersey (and their families) will experience a magical and memorable night where they don't have to worry about treatment, a hospital stay, or anything else associated with their cancer! Instead, LLS staff, and members of their medical teams, will be by their side on the red carpet and dance floor honoring them like the HEROES they are! Registration is open for families with children under the age of 21. For more information or to register, visit the link.

May 10, 2019

2 Albany street

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

Spring Flower Fair

The Spring Flower Fair is a garden plant sale that provides you with the opportunity to purchase everyone's favorite varieties, as well as unique and/or difficult-to-find plants that will enhance your garden with flower, form or food. This year we increased the selection of those hard-to-find plants, but also focused upon those plants that will provide solutions to difficult sites in your garden! Your purchase directly benefits the Rutgers Gardens Student Internship Program, which will provide hands-on educational experience for over 12 students this coming summer. Rutgers Gardens is entirely self-supporting, and your support is greatly needed and appreciated!

May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Rutgers Gardens

112 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Spring Bazaar

The Asbury Park Bazaar is a seasonal market where art, handmade, local goods, and live music converge in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, a beautiful, historic, building on the beach in Asbury Park, a unique shopping, dining and music destination on the Jersey Shore. The event is highly curated to bring you only the best in handcrafted goods, vintage, art, and music. The Bazaar is held in partnership with Asbury Park Boardwalk, The Anchor's Bend & Asbury Oyster Bar.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

Brew By the Bay

The Seafarer will host the 2019 Brew By the Bay. The tasting takes place on the picturesque waterfront; tickets are $25 and include six 4 oz. tastings and a pint of craft beer and a commemorative pilsner cup. Additional tastings can be purchased at the event for $2. Live music by Stringbean & the Boardwalk Social Club, fire pits and delicious local fare.

May 11, 2019

The Seafarer

1 Atlantic St., Highlands, NJ 07732

13th Annual Allentown Lions Club Run With Eagles 5K

The 13th Annual Allentown Lions Run with Eagles 5k - Saturday May 11th at the Cream Ridge Winery. A portion of race proceeds will be donated to HomeFront, a local non profit helping homeless moms and families.

May 11, 2019

Cream Ridge Winery

145 Rt 539, Cream Ridge, New Jersey 08514

MORRIS COUNTY

Farm to Table Brunch for Mom

Treat Mom to a special farm to table brunch in honor of Mother's Day. Enjoy a tractor drawn wagon ride to Harvest Hall, our indoor dining facility, for a delicious buffet menu of assorted gourmet breakfast and lunch items featuring farm fresh produce. Take in the relaxed farm atmosphere with casual family style seating for a truly memorable day. Stay and enjoy friendly farm animals, cider mill tours and a self-guided museum tour, visit our charming farm store or enjoy homemade ice cream. Reservation times available on Saturday (5/11) and Sunday (5/12) are 10 am, 11:30, and 1 pm. Reservations are required. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased on the website.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Lake Hopatcong Block Party 2019

This community event brings together businesses, community groups, craft vendors, food trucks and local restaurants. There will also be a children's area, demonstrations and entertainment. Held rain or shine.

May 11, 2019

Hopatcong State Park

260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, NJ 07850

OCEAN COUNTY

Mother’s Day High Tea

We are hosting High Tea, light lunch and music for Mother's Day Weekend in Show Place. Treat your Mother or the Mother of your Children like a Queen. Bring her to a special event just for her. Tickets are limited. $42.50 for adults/seniors; $15 for children 12 and under.

May 11, 2019

Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Lilac Garden Splender

The Lilac Garden is a large collection of these sweet-scented and prolific spring beauties in the peak of bloom this time of year. Members of NJBG's Lilac Team will be in this part of the Garden to answer any questions you might have. Free, donations welcome.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

Taste of Justice Food Truck Festival

100% of donations go to HT Survivor Scholarship Fund Sponsored by Justice Network, High Mountain Church, NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking. FOODTRUCKs include: Churroland Clydes Homemade Italian Ice & Ice Cream All Surf No Turf The Mozzarella God Ben & Jerry's And just in a Donut Truck! PLANTSALE and CRAFT vendors – get fantastic Mother’s Day gifts!!! KIDSACTIVITIES: *Bounce House!! *Dance lessons *Sand Art *Games *Face Painting by Kellianne *Organic Cotton Candy by Vanessa Parking across High Mtn Rd in Memorial School lot or along Darrow Drive FREE admission!

May 11, 2019

High Mt. Church

681 High Mt. Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508

SALEM COUNTY

Backyard Beer BBQ

Legend has it that Benjamin Franklin believed that "beer is proof God loves us and wants us to be happy." We say southern inspired barbeque is further proof! Put the two together and you've got the perfect Friday night plans to celebrate spring! Gather beneath the stars in our open-air Garden Square for an evening of fun by the firepits, complete with samplings of South Jersey's favorite craft brews, outdoor games including Giant Jenga and Corn Hole, live entertainment, and a tasty BBQ inspired menu from Ten22 Tavern. $36++ per person- Price includes BBQ inspired buffet and (1) sampling from each participating brewery. reservations required, please call.

May 10, 2019

The Grove at Centerton

1022 Almond Rd., Pittsgrove, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset Patriots vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Friday - The game is Nurses Appreciation Night at the ballpark. Nurses will be honored in the pre-game ceremonies down on the field. Nurses will receive complimentary tickets to the game to be the guests of the Somerset Patriots. Saturday - Don't miss the Best FIREWORKS Show in New Jersey following the game. The game features Mental Health Awareness Night at the ballpark. The Somerset Patriots and Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic will bring awareness to mental health and alleviate some of the stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental illness. Sunday - The first 1,000 Women in attendance will receive a special T-Shirt. The game will feature a Breast Cancer Awareness and Women In Baseball event. All the Somerset Patriots players and coaches will be wearing special themed jerseys in the style of the film A League Of Their Own in honor of Women In Baseball. All the jerseys will be auctioned off during the game in a special DASH Online Auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Somerset Health Care Foundation. Join us for our special Mother's Day Celebration at TD Bank Ballpark.

May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019

860 East Main Street

Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807

WARREN COUNTY

Mother's Day Dia de las Madres

For a special day for Mom, bring her to Villa Milagro where she will receive an individual gift and enjoy sampling delicious wines and small bites of paired foods.

May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Villa Milagro Vineyards

33 Rt. 627, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865