Maybe a mom wants a little more than cold, poorly made coffee in bed and handmade noodle necklaces for Mother’s Day this year. Those are sweet, don’t get me wrong. But what if Mom got to go on a momcation?

With searches for “Mother’s Day ideas” up 587% this month (yes, really!), this might be an idea whose time has come. That’s where a certain New Jersey shore town comes in.

SIXT.com used Google Trends to analyze search terms related to Mother’s Day to determine the best places in the country to take a ‘momcation.’

Asbury Park, New Jersey, came in at No. 19 on SIXT’s list of top U.S. "momcation" spots, and honestly, it could be the low-key coastal escape we didn’t know we needed.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

First of all, there’s that Asbury Park “chill but still fun” energy.

The boardwalk? Artsy and eclectic.

The beach? Mwah! Chef’s kiss.

Oceanfront paradise. The noise level? A soothing 65 decibels. That’s quieter than your screaming kids.

Just sayin’.

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Kory Koch, Townsquare Media) loading...

Asbury Park is no stranger to the social media spotlight. It’s racked up over 413,000 TikTok views thanks to its vintage shops, seaside murals, and seriously photogenic hotel lobbies.

Here’s what an Asbury momcation could look like:

☕ Morning beach walk, coffee in hand, of course.

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Maggie McCarthy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Brunch somewhere with avocado toast and a solid mimosa menu. Or shall we call that a momosa?

️ Exploring vintage boutiques and art galleries downtown.

♋ A fun psychic reading from Madame Marie’s booth

And maybe, just maybe, catching some live music at The Stone Pony to remind yourself that yes, you can still party like the rockstar you are. Be bad. Treat yourself.

U.S. Venues Light Up Red As Part Of The #RedAlertRESTART Campaign In Support Of The RESTART Act Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

It’s actually pretty cool that of all options in this country, a momcation in Asbury Park was ranked No. 19. That even beat out Las Vegas, which was No. 20.

In case you’re wondering Sedona, Arizona was ranked No. 1. Oh, sure, if you want a scorpion ruining your momcation.

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.