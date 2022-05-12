The other day I let you know the Social Security Administration had just put out the official list of the most commonly used baby names for new births in the United States for 2021.

I told you then that on Thursday the state-by-state breakdown would be out. For example, while Liam and Olivia are the most popular names for newborns last year in the nation as a whole, in Nebraska the most common boy name was Henry and in Indiana the most common girl name was Charlotte.

What’s New Jersey’s Class of 2039 looking like? Teachers will have a lot of these students with the same names.

Ladies first please, as they’re the better gender.

New Jersey’s top girl names of 2021:

Olivia Emma Mia Ava Sophia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Gianna Leah

Abigail fell out of the top 10 down to 16th place this year.

New Jersey’s top boy names of 2021:

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Michael Benjamin James Jacob Anthony Ethan

Anthony made a big comeback breaking back into the top 10 after more than a half-decade absence.

To see beyond the top 10 go here.

These lists matter to expecting parents and parents of young kids for a variety of reasons. One was already mentioned. Some folks don’t want three other Emmas to be in the same classroom and want to know their child’s name is more unique. Others are looking for the exact opposite, conformity. Still other parents who name their child something only slightly popular 10years ago are gratified to see their choice gaining in popularity.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post) loading...

Then there’s Elon Musk and Grimes’ kid, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

I have nothing.

