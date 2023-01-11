Most NJ congressmen voted to take more of your money (Opinion)

The new Congress just voted to rescind funding for 87,000 new IRS agents. Rookie Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr. was one of the only three GOP representatives from New Jersey who voted in favor of defunding.

He made a Jersey comparison to explain how many people that actually is coming after more of your hard-earned money.

He said:

“Unleashing a MetLife Stadium full of new tax collectors on low and middle-income families is just a sneaky form of a tax hike. This is no way to tackle the affordability crisis we are facing in this country and will only hurt the New Jersey families and small businesses who are already hurting the most.”

The two other NJ congressmen who voted to pass the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act were Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew. The eight other U.S. representatives are all Democrats and all voted against the bill.

Of course, they all claim that we need a bigger IRS to go after those "greedy millionaires and billionaires." When in reality those folks have the means to hire the right accountants to avoid paying as much taxes as they can legally get away with. Guess who can't avoid those taxes? YOU!

According to a former IRS whistleblower, the middle class will be the target of the new IRS agents under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act passed this past summer.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

When did people in New Jersey elect representatives who would vote to take more of their money by almost a 3 to 1 margin?

Well, steadily over the last three decades, and it doesn't look like it will change here anytime soon.

Thankfully people in other states vote more with their heads than their feelings and have elected representatives who vote in the best interest of their constituents and not in the interest of bigger, more powerful government.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Hmmm...that could be the reason so many of our neighbors, family and friends have fled. YA THINK?!

The bad news is that the U.S Senate probably won't even take up the bill and the president has promised to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey