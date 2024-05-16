Most Jersey homeowners have ‘a Guy’ for their lawn

For a few years, I was cutting my own lawn. I actually didn't hate it, a couple hours a week lost in thought, like going for a run, just better on your knees. Then life got crazy busy and I knew it was time for a service.

We ended up settling on a great service, a small business run by a friend of our daughter in high school. Yayair owns Guzman Landscaping and works daily with his father. They do a fantastic job and everyone we've referred is as happy as we are.

Here are some of the calls we got during the show for go-to landscapers in NJ:

Sean on the Turnpike recommends Condes Landscaping in Monroe

Angel in Kenilworth recommends JZ Landscaping in Roselle Park

John in Bloomfield used to cut his own law. Now he uses Alfonso who is building his own business. Give him a call at (732) 877-6620

Ryan in Ocean Township owns Emerald Isle Landscaping and can be reached at (732) 513-6316

Jenny in Beachwood uses Emilio at Lawn Sergeant who is a 20-year military veteran

Dwayne in Washington (North Jersey) owns Grass Master and can be reached at (718) 662-0906

