Dangerous: Have you seen these 9 fugitives in NJ?

Have you seen these nine dangerous men from Morris County?
Some are considered armed and dangerous. Some are wanted for attempted murder, sexual aggravated assault, carjacking, and kidnapping.
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted individuals to call the Fugitive Unit at 973-285-6300 or the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.
Jason Adams
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
DOB: 01/17/1972 (53 years old)
HT: 6 feet
WT: 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Features: Scar on the chin, left arm, and right finger
Last Known Address: Homeless, Hanover Township area
Charge: Aggravated Assault
Jorge Cortez-Fuentes
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 07/25/1980 (44 years old)
Place of Birth: Mexico
HT: 4 feet 11 inches
WT: 130 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Last Known Address: 88 Clark Street, Dover
Charges: Two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Gerardo Fernandez
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 07/20/1961 (63 years old)
Place of Birth: Mexico
HT: 5 feet 9 inches
WT: 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Last Known Address: 5 William Street, Dover
Charges: Aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and contempt-violation of court order
Phoukham Khenthasouvannay (“Phoo”)
Sex: Male
Race: Asian
DOB: 07/06/1969 (55 years old)
Place of Birth: Laos
HT: 5 feet 5 inches
WT: 125 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Features: Scar on the abdomen
Last Known Address: North Plainfield
Charges: Criminal sexual assault on a child, and second-degree of endangering the welfare of a child
Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 02/24/1978 (47 years old)
HT: 5 feet 3 inches
WT: 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Last Known Address: Roxbury
Charge: Aggravated Assault
Juan Ramirez-Rendon (“Manuel Ramos”)
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 07/15/1967 (57 years old)
Place of Birth: Colombia
HT: 5 feet 10 inches
WT: 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Features: Tattoo on left fingers- “LOVE”
** Considered armed and dangerous **
Last Known Address: 54 Union Street, Wharton
Charges: Attempted murder, carjacking, and kidnapping
Agostin Ramos-Ortiz
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 10/26/1978 (46 years old)
HT: 5 feet 8 inches
WT: 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Last Known Address: Montville
Charge: Attempted Murder
Abdallah Sahili
Sex: Male
DOB: 01/19/1992 (33 years old)
HT: 5 feet 9 inches
WT: 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Features: Scar on left ankle
Last Known Address: Boonton
Charges: Sex assault, and endangering the welfare of a child
Carlos Urbina
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
DOB: 08/27/1959 (65 years old)
Place of Birth: Chile
HT: 5 feet 8 inches
WT: 185 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Last Known Address: 9064 Palisade Plaza, Cliffside Park
Charges: Second-degree sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child
All tip calls are confidential, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
