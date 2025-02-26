Dangerous: Have you seen these 9 fugitives in NJ?

🔴 Morris County authorities are looking for these fugitives

🔴 Some are considered armed and dangerous

🔴 Tips are confidential

Have you seen these nine dangerous men from Morris County?

Some are considered armed and dangerous. Some are wanted for attempted murder, sexual aggravated assault, carjacking, and kidnapping.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted individuals to call the Fugitive Unit at 973-285-6300 or the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Jason Adams (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Jason Adams (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Jason Adams

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

DOB: 01/17/1972 (53 years old)

HT: 6 feet

WT: 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Features: Scar on the chin, left arm, and right finger

Last Known Address: Homeless, Hanover Township area

Charge: Aggravated Assault

Jorge Cortez-Fuentes (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Jorge Cortez-Fuentes (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Jorge Cortez-Fuentes

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 07/25/1980 (44 years old)

Place of Birth: Mexico

HT: 4 feet 11 inches

WT: 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last Known Address: 88 Clark Street, Dover

Charges: Two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Gerardo Fernandez (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Gerardo Fernandez (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Gerardo Fernandez

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 07/20/1961 (63 years old)

Place of Birth: Mexico

HT: 5 feet 9 inches

WT: 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last Known Address: 5 William Street, Dover

Charges: Aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and contempt-violation of court order

Phoukham Khenthasouvannay (“Phoo”) (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Phoukham Khenthasouvannay (“Phoo”) (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Phoukham Khenthasouvannay (“Phoo”)

Sex: Male

Race: Asian

DOB: 07/06/1969 (55 years old)

Place of Birth: Laos

HT: 5 feet 5 inches

WT: 125 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Features: Scar on the abdomen

Last Known Address: North Plainfield

Charges: Criminal sexual assault on a child, and second-degree of endangering the welfare of a child

Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 02/24/1978 (47 years old)

HT: 5 feet 3 inches

WT: 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last Known Address: Roxbury

Charge: Aggravated Assault

Juan Ramirez-Rendon (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Juan Ramirez-Rendon (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Juan Ramirez-Rendon (“Manuel Ramos”)

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 07/15/1967 (57 years old)

Place of Birth: Colombia

HT: 5 feet 10 inches

WT: 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Features: Tattoo on left fingers- “LOVE”

** Considered armed and dangerous **

Last Known Address: 54 Union Street, Wharton

Charges: Attempted murder, carjacking, and kidnapping

Agostin Ramos-Ortiz (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Agostin Ramos-Ortiz (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Agostin Ramos-Ortiz

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 10/26/1978 (46 years old)

HT: 5 feet 8 inches

WT: 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Last Known Address: Montville

Charge: Attempted Murder

Abdallah Sahili (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Abdallah Sahili (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Abdallah Sahili

Sex: Male

DOB: 01/19/1992 (33 years old)

HT: 5 feet 9 inches

WT: 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Features: Scar on left ankle

Last Known Address: Boonton

Charges: Sex assault, and endangering the welfare of a child

Carlos Urbina (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) Carlos Urbina (Morris County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Carlos Urbina

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

DOB: 08/27/1959 (65 years old)

Place of Birth: Chile

HT: 5 feet 8 inches

WT: 185 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Last Known Address: 9064 Palisade Plaza, Cliffside Park

Charges: Second-degree sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child

All tip calls are confidential, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

