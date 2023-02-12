Morning shooting leaves Burlington, NJ woman dead

TRENTON — A Burlington woman has been killed in a Sunday morning shooting.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Trenton police received calls of a shooting near the area of Prospect and West Hanover Streets, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. The intersection sits along the Delaware and Raritan canal path.

Officials said that cops arrived at the scene and found a Black woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Stephanie Vil, 34, of Burlington. She was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators including the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are asking anyone with information to send tips to (609) 989-6406.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)