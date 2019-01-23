More workers are willing to relocate for a new job

More and more workers are open to changing jobs thanks to demand for skilled talent. The quit rate measured by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reached all-time highs in 2018.

But would you move for a position? According to survey by Robert Half, 62 percent of professionals say would consider relocating for a job.

Dora Onyschak, metro market manager for Robert Half in Central Jersey, said 44 percent of workers credited better pay and perks in order to move for a job. About 17 percent cited family or personal reasons and 16 percent said they would move for career advancement and lower cost of living.

It's no surprise that Millennials, those aged 18 to 34, are more likely to relocate compared to those ages 35 to 54 and older. Onyschak said Millennials are typically in different stages of their career: They are less established and may not have ties to a particular location.

The survey found that 67 percent of men would consider relocating for a job compared to 59 percent of women. Onyschak said she was surprised that the gap was not wider.

"Men can certainly be a little bit more adventurous and open to other opportunities outside of their geographical areas," she said. But women may feel more committed and have more responsibilities in the household in terms of children and schedules.

She said with the demand for skilled talent these days, she thinks it's forcing many organizations to be a lot more creative in regards to looking for the candidates as well as paying to relocate them.

Onyschak said when considering a relocation for a job, make sure you know exactly what the opportunity is being offered to you. Besides the interviewer, she suggested meeting with the team so you know who you will be working with on a daily basis.

