More music coming to The Stone Pony this summer

Iconic Asbury Park music venue The Stone Pony has announced an expansion to its Summer Music Series through September.

The concerts include a long list of bands performing live on the Stone Pony Summer Stage at the Asbury Park Boardwalk from now until early fall.

Popular artists scheduled to perform include Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Jason Mraz, Yacht Rock Revue and Flogging Molly.

July 31: Rise Against with The Descendents

August 5: Billy Strings

Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit n performs with X Japan at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

August 6: Limp Bizkit with Spiritbox

August 7: Yacht Rock Revue

August 13: Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

Singer/songwriter Jason Mraz poses for a portrait at his home, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Oceanside, Calif.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

August 14: Jason Mraz with Southern Avenue

August 15: Lee Brice

August 19: Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

August 27: Dropkick Murphys and Rancid with The Bronx

September 2: Kesha with special guest Betty Who

September 3: Sad Summer Festival: All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Destroy Boys

In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, John Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds in San Diego. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

September 4: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

September 5: Stoked for the Summer: Bouncing Souls, The Menzingers, Sick of It All, The Suicide Machines, Soul Glo

September 9: The Struts

September 10: Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen – Freddie Mercury Celebration

September 11: Shadow of the City: Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Claud, Blue DeTiger, Binki, Long Beard

Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

September 12: Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and THICK

September 25: Primus - A Tribute to Kings

September 26: Good Vibes Summer Tour: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Guests can visit The Stone Pony's website for details at http://www.stoneponyonline.com/

The Stone Pony opened its doors in 1974 and since then, has been home to some of the biggest names in music including Bruce Springsteen. For years, the venue has attracted fans from all over New Jersey, the U.S. and beyond, hoping to catch The Boss playing onstage with the E Street Band before going on tour.