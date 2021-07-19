More music coming to The Stone Pony this summer
Iconic Asbury Park music venue The Stone Pony has announced an expansion to its Summer Music Series through September.
The concerts include a long list of bands performing live on the Stone Pony Summer Stage at the Asbury Park Boardwalk from now until early fall.
Popular artists scheduled to perform include Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Jason Mraz, Yacht Rock Revue and Flogging Molly.
July 31: Rise Against with The Descendents
August 5: Billy Strings
August 6: Limp Bizkit with Spiritbox
August 7: Yacht Rock Revue
August 13: Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers
August 14: Jason Mraz with Southern Avenue
August 15: Lee Brice
August 19: Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes
August 27: Dropkick Murphys and Rancid with The Bronx
September 2: Kesha with special guest Betty Who
September 3: Sad Summer Festival: All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Destroy Boys
September 4: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
September 5: Stoked for the Summer: Bouncing Souls, The Menzingers, Sick of It All, The Suicide Machines, Soul Glo
September 9: The Struts
September 10: Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen – Freddie Mercury Celebration
September 11: Shadow of the City: Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Claud, Blue DeTiger, Binki, Long Beard
September 12: Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and THICK
September 25: Primus - A Tribute to Kings
September 26: Good Vibes Summer Tour: Rebelution, Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Guests can visit The Stone Pony's website for details at http://www.stoneponyonline.com/
The Stone Pony opened its doors in 1974 and since then, has been home to some of the biggest names in music including Bruce Springsteen. For years, the venue has attracted fans from all over New Jersey, the U.S. and beyond, hoping to catch The Boss playing onstage with the E Street Band before going on tour.
Celebrity Couples Whose Breakups Broke Our Hearts