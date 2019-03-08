More measles — Yet another Ocean County case a month after outbreak

OCEAN COUNTY -- State officials say they've confirmed a second case of measles this week in an Ocean County resident who could have exposed others on Tuesday.

The news comes just a day after another report of a confirmed case of the highly contagious disease -- and both about a month after an outbreak was thought to have ended.

"The (State Health) Department and local health officials are investigating any connection between the two recent cases, the previous outbreak in Ocean County, or current outbreaks in other states," state health officials said in an announcement Friday.

They said anyone who visited a LabCorp on River Avenue in Lakewood Tuesday from 3:45 p.m. to closing may have been exposed.

Anyone who visited Congregation Sons of Israel on Park Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 26, between 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. could have been exposed in the case announced Thursday. Officials said the patient also was at Kol Shimshon on Squankum Road on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The state health department is working with local authorities to notify people who may have been exposed, it said.

State health officials said anyone who visited the locations should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

"If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles," the state health department said.

Those exposed could develop symptoms as as late as the end of this month.

"Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department," the state health department said. "Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection."

Measles can cause serious and potentially deadly complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. Typical symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Measles can additionally cause miscarriages and premature births in pregnant women.

It is spread through the air and considered highly contageous.

According to the state, two doses of measles vaccine are about 87 percent effective in preventing the disease.

