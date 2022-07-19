More good guys with guns would make all of us here in NJ safer (Opinion)

We can talk all we want about stricter gun laws. The fact is, bad guys are gonna do what bad guys are gonna do. Just like In the case of anti-burglar measures for your home, there’s no lock in the world that can stop someone who is determined to break into your house from getting in.

But the good news is this: for those who are committed to killing as many as they can with guns, there is actually something effective to stop mass murderers in their tracks: shoot 'em.

The only problem is, unlike the case in the Indiana mall this week, where one good Samaritan with a gun was able to save God knows how many lives by taking down a bad guy, here in NJ only the bad guys carry. They carry legally or illegally, but there aren’t enough good guys to stop 'em in their tracks.

It’s fairly simple for bad guys to get guns and carry them and almost impossible for good guys. After all, good people (and that’s most of us) would use the gun to protect themselves and others.

Imagine if every law-abiding citizen in NJ who so chose could carry a gun for protection in a school, supermarket, mall or sporting event? First, those with evil on their minds would think twice before the shooting, not knowing who might be equipped to take the shooter down. Now they don’t have to think at all — they KNOW we’re all sitting ducks.

Secondly, and more importantly, if the lunatic DOES decide to shoot, the guy or girl who brought the gun can protect himself and the rest of us by bringing him down before things go from bad to worse.

So the next time a mass shooting happens, and I pray it’s not here in NJ, think about how tighter gun laws inhibit the one thing that could really save people: a good guy with a gun going up against the bad guy with the gun.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

