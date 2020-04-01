More COVID-19 testing centers open: Complete list of NJ sites

Two new county COVID-19 testing centers opened on Wednesday — and more are on the way.

Residents of Middlesex County can get tested at the MVC inspection site in Edison. The testing site will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments have to be made through the county website.

Camden County opened a testing center for its residents at the former Waterfront Prison, which is now known as Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park, located at 801 Delaware Ave. in Camden. It will be open noon to 4 p.m. by appointment only for those with symptoms and a referral from a doctor.

Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said the county submitted a plan to the state for a center at the Hamilton Mall in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton. A date to open has not been determined.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Tuesday night that his preferred location was Bader Field but admitted the mall was more centrally located to also serve Cape May County residents.

Freeholders in Hunterdon and Warren counties sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy requesting he ask for a federal testing site in the western part of the state because the sites in PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and Bergen Community College are far.

The PNC Bank Arts Center continues to alternate days with with Bergen Community College. The Arts Center will be open to first responders only on Saturday.

COUNTY TESTING CENTERS



Bergen

Paramus: Bergen County Community College located at 400 Paramus Road opens 8 a.m. every other day (alternating with the PNC Bank Arts Center site)

Bergen County Community College located at 400 Paramus Road opens 8 a.m. every other day (alternating with the PNC Bank Arts Center site) Paramus: New Bridge Medical Center located at 230 East Ridgewood Ave. for county first responders only

Burlington

Westampton: Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center located at 53 Academy Drive for county residents

Camden

Camden: Cooper's Poynt Park located on Delaware Avenue — county residents only

Hudson

Jersey City: 465 Marin Blvd. — city residents only

465 Marin Blvd. — city residents only Jersey City: Hudson Regional Hospital at 55 Meadowlands Parkway —county residents only

Mercer

Lawrenceville: Quaker Bridge Mall on Route 1 North — county residents only

Middlesex



Edison: MVC Inspection Center at 33 Kilmer Road Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m. — county residents only

Monmouth

Holmdel: PNC Bank Arts Center at Exit 116 of Garden State Parkway. Opens at 8 a.m. every other day (alternating with the Bergen Community College site)

Morris

Randolph: County College of Morris on Dover Chester Road — county residents only by appointment

Ocean

Toms River: Ocean County College on Hooper Avenue — county residents only

Passaic

Wayne: William Paterson University at 300 Pompton Road in Wayne — county residents only

Union

Union: Kean University at 1000 Morris Ave. — county residents only by appointment only

