MONTCLAIR — It was a bizarre and intense encounter last weekend in North Jersey when a man brandished a gun at a 7-Eleven employee in Essex County, police announced.

The robbery happened on Sunday at the convenience store located in Glenmont Square at 15 Bloomfield Avenue, The Patch reported.

The man entered the store claiming to be there to pick up a mobile order but then brandished a handgun, police said.

The store employee said the man took the mobile order and stole a camouflage face covering, the Patch reported.

