Monopoly continues its march toward irrelevance with new edition

In an attempt to revive interest In the Monopoly franchise, Hasbro has announced a new Ms. Monopoly version that varies quite a bit from the original Atlantic City real estate game.

As reported on Market Watch, the new edition tilts the advantage in the game towards females. Female players get more money to start the game: $1900 vs. the $1500 men get, and women get $240 for passing Go, while men get the traditional $200, supposedly to highlight the gender pay gap.

According to the company’s press release, the new version puts “a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men.” In a further departure from the typical rules, instead of buying properties, players invest in (actual) ideas and inventions developed by women and, instead of buying houses and hotels, players build headquarters for these startups.

Hasbro says that "Ms. Monopoly was created to inspire everyone, young and old as it spotlights women who have challenged the status quo.” If you recall, Hasbro introduced a “Millennial” version of the game last year that was met with less than an enthusiastic response. In recent years, Hasbro has also made other versions of the game, like Avengers, Toy Story, Game of Thrones, and Fortnite to try to stay relevant.

There are also hundreds of specialty and localized versions sitting in people’s closets untouched. Hasbro says the suggested retail price for the new Ms. Monopoly version is $19.99, but they don’t say if it is the same price for males and females.

