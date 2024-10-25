NJ celeb sad about mall fate, as demolition is underway

EATONTOWN — Plans to shutdown Monmouth Mall and drastically revamp the site for mixed use have been sending shockwaves across generations of shoppers, since the wheels were set in motion.

Among them is Jason Mewes, actor and longtime collaborator and friend of Kevin Smith.

Mewes — "Jay" to Smith's "Silent Bob" persona in his films — recently posted a video to social media, including Instagram, while back in New Jersey and catching up on the news.

Seated in his car with the mall behind him, Mewes shared memories of taking a bus across Monmouth County to hang out at the shopping center in Eatontown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Mewes (@jaymewes)

He runs through memories of trying to meet girls (a large part of the plot of Smith's "Mallrats," which the duo appeared in), as well as going to the movies.

The AMC theater has actually been one remaining part of the reimagined mall site, as shown in a series of renderings made public by officials.

Monmouth Square (Credit: Leon S. Avakian Inc._Borough of Eatontown) Monmouth Square (Credit: Leon S. Avakian Inc._Borough of Eatontown) loading...

In May, Kushner Companies broke ground on the $500 million project, now dubbed Monmouth Square.

Plans call for the demolition of about 600,000 square feet of existing retail space — including the former Lord & Taylor and JCPenney anchor stores, Jersey Digs reported.

The AMC movie theater, Macy’s, and Boscov’s were all to remain open during construction.

As of September, demo work had gotten underway, as seen in video shared by NJ.com to YouTube.

By late October, even more had been torn down as seen in drone footage shared by Jersey Shore Memories to YouTube.

The latest glimpses did show Macy's and the AMC theater untouched, along with other elements of the mall.

Kushner plans for the new site would be more open-air shopping, in the style of outlet malls such as Jersey Shore in Tinton Falls.

Another look at the overall finished project — as imagined in a 2023 draft plan for Eatontown — shows the mix of residential housing, alongside revamped shopping and recreational space.

Monmouth mall redesign draft 2023 rendering (Credit:Leon S. Avakian Inc._Borough of Eatontown) Monmouth mall redesign draft 2023 rendering (Credit:Leon S. Avakian Inc._Borough of Eatontown) loading...

A Whole Foods Market was planned for the space currently used by Barnes & Noble, which would be relocated on site, Jersey Digs also reported.

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom