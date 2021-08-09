Monmouth County town about to welcome first marijuana businesses

So many New Jerseyans have been mocking the recent legislation that makes marijuana legal in the state of New Jersey since it seems like we can’t really figure out how to do it.

While other states in the country have legalized marijuana and seem to have more streamlined protocols regarding where it may be sold, how it may be sold to how much can be sold, etc.

The fine legislators in New Jersey can’t seem to agree on how to make it happen.

One of the things we know for sure is that all towns are given the option to opt out of the sale of marijuana in their towns if they so choose. And many towns have already taken advantage of this.

One town that is jumping on the bandwagon in favor of marijuana sales is Eatontown. I’ve already seen a marijuana dispensary sitting along the highway in Eatontown, sparkling and beautiful, all ready to be opened as soon as the legislature could get its act together and the town could pass the relevant ordinances.

According to The Patch, during a special council meeting last week, Eatontown’s borough council officially approved an ordinance allowing most cannabis businesses into its borough.

Four cannabis dispensaries will be allowed to operate in the town, according to the new ordinance, and there are parameters set for where they may operate—mostly on the route 35 and 36 corridors—and, as can be expected, 1000 feet from school zones.

Other part of the ordinances regulate each of the following marijuana related businesses in Eatontown: wholesalers, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

Entering a new type of commerce is never going to be without problems, complications, and complaints. But this common sense approach to an already business friendly borough in NJ will bring a burgeoning cannabis business to the area—along with its new tax revenue and jobs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.