Monmouth launches new directory to boost the agriculture industry

It's National Agriculture Week, and the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has announced the launch of the Grown in Monmouth Nursery and Garden Center Directory .

Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone said commitment to Monmouth County's agricultural community is year-round. The directory will assist local nursery and garden center businesses reach residents and visitors.

The goal is to be able to showcase the agricultural and farming industry, which is huge throughout the state, but most important to Monmouth County, Arnone said.

The online directory specializes in farmers markets, restaurants, farms, Christmas tree farms, wineries, breweries and more. Arnone said there about 130 members currently registered in the program.

Arnone said farmers are big contributors to the restaurants. When the program was first discussed a few years ago, he found many restaurants in Monmouth County were already using the local agricultural industry. But when they were given the directory to have access to farmers, there was much more interaction among their businesses.

Arnone also said there are several initiatives being launched throughout 2019 -- including assistance to growers with food safety certification training, and a nursery and garden center directory.

