Monday is National Puzzle Day: Can anyone in NJ solve these puzzles?

By now you probably know that there’s a national day for pretty much everything.

For instance, National Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10. (This works out well for me since that’s also my sister’s birthday. Two birds with one stone, you know?)

Anyone who loves lasagna can celebrate National Garfield the Cat Day on June 19. Let’s just hope it doesn’t fall on a Monday.

Confusingly, National Fitness Day and National No Diet Day both fall on May 6. Your guess is as good as mine on how you’re supposed to celebrate the two at the same time.

This Monday, Jan. 29 is a day that exercises your body in a different way. It exercises your brain!

Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com:

Whether it's a crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers or Sudoku, puzzles put our minds to work. Studies have found that when we work on a jigsaw puzzle, we use both sides of the brain. And spending time daily working on puzzles improves memory, cognitive function, and problem-solving skills.

So why not put your mind to the test?

See how many of these word puzzles you can get. No worries if there are any stumpers: all of the answers are at the end. No cheating!

Okay, maybe you were able to solve those puzzles… see how well you do with these:

