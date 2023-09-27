Mom’s purse stolen from car parked at NJ child care center
🚨 The mother was inside the child care center with her child
🚨 No one was injured in the incident
WEST WINDSOR — A woman had her purse stolen while dropping her child off at a child care center Monday.
West Windsor police Lt. Mark Lee said the mother was inside the Alexander Princeton KinderCare on Alexander Road around 8 a.m. with her child when the rear driver-side window was smashed. The thief ran off with the woman's purse.
No one was injured in the theft, according to Lee. No arrests have been made in the case.
The child care center is located inside an office park set away from the road. The Northeast Corridor runs along the back of the park just before the
The Alexander Princeton KinderCare cares for children between 6 months and 6 years old.
