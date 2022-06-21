Moms and Dads will save NJ schools (Opinion)

We've heard it all in the past few months.

Drag Queens twerking and taking tips while reading to kids in the library, a push for feminine hygiene products in boys' middle school bathrooms, and a curriculum geared toward "gender studies" for kids as young as 5 years old.

GettyImages GettyImages loading...

It's enough to make any normal parent scratch their head.

The good news is that we are fighting back. Not only speaking directly to our largest-in- the-state audience but organizing the grassroots through my new group Common Sense Club, which now has more than 51,000 members and is growing by 1,500 every week.

We launched the Parental Bill of Rights and generated more than 40,000 letters to the governor and the legislature contributing to the backtracking they did on the sex curriculum and tampons in the boys' room.

Now we are working through our brand-new PAC, Common Sense Wins to help local moms and dads get involved in the political process.

One partner in this effort is a group called AriseNJ, headed by our friend Josh Aikens.

In 2021, they were successful in identifying hundreds of local candidates, many of whom won office in 2021.

We are focused on the next round of local elections in 2022 and beyond. Join us.

Spadea Morristown event Spadea Morristown event loading...

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.