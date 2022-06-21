Moms and Dads will save NJ schools (Opinion)
We've heard it all in the past few months.
Drag Queens twerking and taking tips while reading to kids in the library, a push for feminine hygiene products in boys' middle school bathrooms, and a curriculum geared toward "gender studies" for kids as young as 5 years old.
It's enough to make any normal parent scratch their head.
The good news is that we are fighting back. Not only speaking directly to our largest-in- the-state audience but organizing the grassroots through my new group Common Sense Club, which now has more than 51,000 members and is growing by 1,500 every week.
We launched the Parental Bill of Rights and generated more than 40,000 letters to the governor and the legislature contributing to the backtracking they did on the sex curriculum and tampons in the boys' room.
Now we are working through our brand-new PAC, Common Sense Wins to help local moms and dads get involved in the political process.
One partner in this effort is a group called AriseNJ, headed by our friend Josh Aikens.
In 2021, they were successful in identifying hundreds of local candidates, many of whom won office in 2021.
We are focused on the next round of local elections in 2022 and beyond. Join us.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
