Mom left 4-year-old in room to hit the casino, cops say

A Hunterdon County woman left her 4-year-old daughter in a hotel room to gamble — and the mother is facing charges after the girl made her way to the lobby at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said.

Police told LehighValleyLive.com that they found the girl's mother, Rebecca Yandoli, 26, in the main floor casino at West Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania after a bystander noticed the girl looking for her mother.

Yandoli said the girl was left alone in her room around 1 a.m., police told Lehigh Valley Live. She was taken to the Northampton County Prison pending $10,000 bail, police told Lehigh Valley Live.

Yandoli has been charged with child endangerment.

