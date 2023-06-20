Mom and sheriff’s officer pull girl out of Newark, NJ lake

🔴 The girl rode her scooter to the Branch Brook Park Lake

🔴 Her mom went in after her when she saw the scooter near the boathouse

🔴 It will take two or three days to determine the extent of the girl's injuries

NEWARK – A mom and an Essex County Sheriff's Officer rescued a girl from Branch Brook Park Lake on Monday evening.

The mother and her children were at the 8th Avenue Playground when the mom noticed her 4-year-old daughter was missing, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura. After trying to find the girl on her own, she alerted a sheriff's officer.

After noticing the girl's scooter on a roadway near the boathouse, a 3-4 minute walk away, she saw her daughter submerged in the water. Both the mother and officer immediately got the girl out of the water. Once on the shoreline, the officer performed CPR on the girl before she was taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital.

Hospital officials told the Fontoura while the child's condition was "promising" it would take two or three days to assess.

Quick action commended

The sheriff commended the quick actions of his officers that helped avoid a potentially unfortunate outcome.

"The actions taken by our Officers directly attributed to the child’s current promising condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family for a swift and full recovery," the Sheriff said.

The 360-acre park is operated by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!