Officials in Morris County are attempting to locate a 39-year-old mother from Montville and her two young chidren.

There is concern for their well-being, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Cheng Hsiao and her sons, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, were reported missing on Jan. 23 by Cheng's husband.

Cheng and her sons were last known to be at their home, 95 Old Lane in the Towaco section of town, on Saturday. It's believed that they left the residence between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on that day.

Cheng is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 121 pounds, authorities say. Ethan and Ian have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or the case is encouraged to contact the Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300 or the county prosecutor's office at 973-285-2900. Callers who'd like to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

