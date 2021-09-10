Mold delays start for elementary school in Old Bridge, NJ

ThinkStock

OLD BRIDGE — Students of Walter M. Schirra Elementary School were not able to begin the school year with the rest of the district due to the discovery of mold in the building.

According to NJ.com, the issue was uncovered several days ago and remediation efforts were launched, but recent assessments determined that the air quality did not meet necessary standards for live instruction.

In the meantime, the NJ.com report says, the district was denied its request with the New Jersey Department of Education to begin the school year remotely because of the damage.

Media outlets report that the district hopes to get the all-clear for the elementary school by Monday. But if that can't happen, students may be steered to a different location in the district until the problem is solved.

Staff reportedly saw no mold in the week beginning Aug. 23, when teachers came in to set up their classrooms. But, according to NJ.com, an employee on Aug. 31 "reported clear signs of mold on desks and hard surfaces." The district attributes the mold to a wet August — New Jersey was hit a few times by rain from tropical systems during the month, and was pounded again on Sept. 1 by the remnants of Ida.

Superintendent Dave Cittadino told NJ.com that no other schools in the district showed evidence of mold.

Mold delayed the start of the 2021-2022 year for the entire public district in Middletown. The first day was pushed back from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage

President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11

For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.
Filed Under: Middlesex County, Old Bridge
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top