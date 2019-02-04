Mobile vehicles helping addicts — now in 5 Jersey counties

A Morris County-based mobile substance abuse vehicle that provides information and assistance for recovering addicts has been so successful, it's being copied.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said "Hope One" is part of his county's answer to a very serious problem: "Opioid addiction and fatal overdoses from opioids is a problem across Morris County, across New Jersey, and across America."

The Hope one vehicle travels twice a week to locations throughout the county. According to the sheriff's office, an officer, a licensed clinician and a certified peer recovery specialist staff the vehicle and bring resources to those in need.

"Too many times, we have been trying to pull people toward brick and mortar operations. We decided to bring resources to them," Gannon said.

Gannon says the mobile vehicle Hope One has inspired similar operations in Atlantic, Burlington and Cape May counties, as well as the City of Newark.

"These programs are there to educate the public, the families of those who are addicted, and in a non-threatening way, offer some support for the simple user," Gannon said. "As sheriff, I believe that Hope One and the Hope One programs have contributed to reductions in recidivism and crime."

Visitors are offered literature, Narcan training, help with addiction, coffee, water and hand-warmers.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5