‘Mob Wives’ star’s hubby among 24 busted in NJ weed, edibles sting

One of the biggest names caught in a Monmouth County sting that took down a multi-million-dollar marijuana edibles operation is Lee D’Avanzo, a reality-TV show husband.

The 52-year-old Staten Island man, who was charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to possess marijuana and posession of more than 50 grams of marijuana, is the husband of "Mob Wives" and "Big Ang" star Drita D’Avanzo.

The couple also was arrested last month after a raid on their Staten Island home. They were charged in that investigation with possessing loaded firearms, pain pills, anti-anxiety medication, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

D’Avanzo was among 24 people arrested in a sting announced this week by prosecutors in Monmouth County, who said they dismantled a marijuana edible enterprise that used a warehouse in Manalapan and a hangar at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall.

New Jersey investigators confiscated 1,100 pounds of suspected marijuana, 21,000 candy packages infused with suspected THC, more than 6,000 flavored THC vape cartridges, $1 million cash, more than $10 million in assets and 21 exotic vehicles.

D’Avanzo is an ex-con with mob ties who has done time for attempting to break into a bank, racketeering, loansharking and dealing marijuana.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.