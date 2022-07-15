Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Hamilton, NJ lake

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The body of a 4-year-old was found in a lake Thursday afternoon about an hour after he was reported missing.

Hamilton police received the report at 5:05 p.m. about the boy missing in the Overlook Avenue area 40 minutes after he was last seen.

After a search by police and firefighters, the boy was found about 6 p.m. submerged in Spring Lake in John A. Roebling Memorial Park across the street.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hamiton police did not disclose the boy's identity.

Police and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office Homicide Task Force asked anyone with additional information to call 609-581-4111 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.