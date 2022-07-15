Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Hamilton, NJ lake
HAMILTON (Mercer) — The body of a 4-year-old was found in a lake Thursday afternoon about an hour after he was reported missing.
Hamilton police received the report at 5:05 p.m. about the boy missing in the Overlook Avenue area 40 minutes after he was last seen.
After a search by police and firefighters, the boy was found about 6 p.m. submerged in Spring Lake in John A. Roebling Memorial Park across the street.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Hamiton police did not disclose the boy's identity.
Police and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office Homicide Task Force asked anyone with additional information to call 609-581-4111 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
