Miss New Jersey won by 19-year-old Monmouth County woman

ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County native was named Miss New Jersey and will represent the state at the Miss America Pageant.

Jade Glab, 19, who currently holds the title of Miss Central Jersey Beaches, earned the crown on Saturday night topping Alyssa Sullivan (Miss Atlantic Shores) second runner up Kyra Seeley (Miss Central Coast) third runner up Natalie Ragazzo (Miss Eastern Shores and fourth runner up Jessica Indio, (Miss South Shore), according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Glab's win ends a recent run of title holders from South Jersey.

The Brookdale Community College student performed the aria O Mio Babbino Caro which earlier earned her top talent honors the first night of the preliminaries on Thursday night, according to TAP into Belmar/Lake Como .

Glab's win tops tumultuous year for the New Jersey organization which briefly lost its license with the Miss America Organization over the state's opposition to changes. Following an appeals process the license was reinstated.

The person that brought about much of that change, Gretchen Carlson, stepped down as Miss America board chairwoman.

Glab wins a $16,000 scholarship and the right to represent New Jersey in the Miss America pageant which will air on NBC for the first time when a date and location are finalized.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) appears to be following through on its December statement that the group would not keep up its funding of the pageant because of the expense of producing the pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

"The Miss America Organization and CRDA mutually believe that it's not the appropriate venue for it because of the cost of the venue," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty and former Belmar mayor told New Jersey 101.5 in April, who would not rule out the pageant staying in Atlantic City at a smaller venue.

He said talks are ongoing with Miss America Organization president Regina Hopper to hold the pageant at another smaller venue in Atlantic City.

