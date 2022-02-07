Mind-blowing NJ light show has taken over Grounds For Sculpture

If you knew about this nighttime light art show that’s been happening at Grounds For Sculpture and didn’t tell me about it I have every right to hate you. Thank God I found out about it in time as they’re extending it through April 3, 2022.

I haven’t seen it yet. But I must. Because from what I read and the pictures I’ve seen and the video below it just looks too riveting to not go.

I don’t even know how to describe what I’m looking at. Heck, Grounds For Sculpture can barely explain it with doing it any justice but they tried:

“Night Forms is a unique synthesis of video projection, light and sound as a bridge between architecture, technology and storytelling… Sculptures shrouded in the winter landscape become beacons to remembering a long-forgotten ritual.”

It’s the work and creation of a genius named Ricardo Rivera and his company Klip Collective. He’s invented something called video projection mapping. It’s received a United States patent. And with it his company has done the most creative things. Klip Collective takes their own stab at describing what they do in saying they offer “an experiential art shop that integrates projection lighting and storytelling to create compelling experiences.”

OK, now we’re getting somewhere. Experiential art. If you didn’t already watch the videos above then watch them now. Watch the whole thing. Light patterns conform to any object or sculpture thanks to this digital projection mapping. The music is said to envelope you. And I just read in this excellent nj.com article on this project that Dan Deacon is part of the creative force behind the sounds/music and just about lost my mind.

The Dan Deacon of Drinkin’ Outta Cups fame, who toured with Arcade Fire. If you know his work then you already know you need to see this. If you tell me your mind isn’t blown I’ll tell you you need a more imaginative mind. The lights, the sounds, the mood all come together in a dreamlike reality that I must witness.

Scroll through these pictures then you’ll see the info you need to get tickets.

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media Sergio Bichao / Townsquare Media loading...

The experiential exhibit is called “Night Forms: dreamloop” and is extended until April 3, 2020 at Grounds For Sculpture. Tickets are timed entry and must be purchased in advance, no on-site sales. Capacity is limited.

Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. now through Feb. 27, then Thursday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m. from March 3-12, and Thursday through Sunday 7-11 p.m. from March 13-April 3.

You’ll find Grounds For Sculpture at 80 Sculptors Way in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

NJ Diners that are open 24/7