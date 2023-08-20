New viral video shows NJ’s most picture perfect adventure stops

How many times have you heard that New Jersey is "the armpit of America?" I've heard it my entire life and, quite frankly, I'm so tired of it.

Don't get me wrong, I'm aware that the Garden State isn't without its fair share of problems. It costs and arm and a leg to build a life here, everything is more expensive, and NJ is small, so people really do basically live on top of each other in some parts of the state.

That's not to say, however, that the Garden State doesn't have its good qualities, as well. For one, most people would say that the people here are beyond generous. I'd say that's the truth. Sure, our deliveries might be a bit blunt for people who aren't used to directness, but we'd still give you the shirt off of our backs if you needed it. We might roast you a bit, but our hearts are pure, for the most part.

I also can't stand to hear how "ugly" Jersey is. For one, the only part of the state that's "ugly" is right outside of New York City. The majority of New Jersey is actually beautiful. Of course, most people don't know anything about the Garden State as a whole. The world basically considers us New York City's red-headed stepchild.

Contrary to popular belief, there are more than a few beautiful places to be seen here in the Garden State. One NJ-based influencer, Hunter Hulbert, took it into his own hands to prove that. He recently shared a video to Instagram featuring some of the most magnificent places to visit if you ever find yourself in Jersey. One of the places included is right here in Atlantic County!

Take a look:

Source: Instagram

