These NJ towns were rated among the most dog-friendly vacation spots

Pups have become more and more part of the family in the last few decades. We see them in restaurants or roaming around grocery stores. So it only seems natural that they would come along on vacation with the family.

Recently Europuppy.com released the results of a survey regarding “fur babies” going on vacation after polling thousands of dog-owning families. Seemingly, gone are the days of relying on kennels when people travel.

Destinations have shown a clear understanding and acceptance of the evolving needs of modern travelers.” Says the CEO of europuppy.com, Sandor Fagyal, “they've adapted by offering a wide range of dog-friendly amenities and activities, from parks and trails to outdoor dining options, thereby ensuring an enjoyable and comfortable experience for all family members - two-legged and four-legged alike.

As it turns out, two New Jersey beach towns were rated in the top 100 places to take your dog on vacation.

Island Beach State Park came in 45th position overall.

As Europuppy puts it:

Families can take long walks along the sandy shoreline and let their dogs splash in the waves or explore the pet-friendly hiking trails that meander through the park's dunes and forests. Island Beach State Park allows dogs on designated stretches of beach and also provides dog-friendly picnic areas for families to enjoy a meal together. The park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including migratory birds and playful seals, offering families and their dogs a unique opportunity to observe nature up close.

Cape May was voted as the 52nd favorite vacation destination.

Cape May boasts several pet-friendly accommodations, ensuring a comfortable stay for everyone. The town itself is known for its dog-friendly shops, cafes, and restaurants, where families can dine and relax with their beloved four-legged friends. Families can also visit the historic lighthouse or take a leisurely stroll through the charming streets lined with Victorian homes.

There you have it, puppy lovers, now you have two ideas for your next trip if you want your dog to tag along.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

