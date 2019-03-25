Mikey Nichols on Craig Carton, ‘Thank you for everything’

Craig Carton, who's facing 45 years in prison when he is sentenced April 5, spoke at the 5th annual Mikey Strong Charity hockey game last Friday night to benefit The Reeve Foundation and the Nichols Family Trust. Nichols was paralyzed at the age of 17 on January 4, 2014 playing on the Monroe Township High School hockey team.

"He said a few words before puck drop, which meant a lot to me because he's the one who started this and it's only right." said Nichols at the Jamesburg Elks comedy night on Saturday.

Nichols, who interned for me this past summer at New Jersey 101.5, talked about how it all began. "My dad reached out to the station, Craig told him to come on and after that he said his number would always be good for me and whenever I needed him. He's always been there. He's the best, I could never thank him enough."

Among those in attendance along with Boomer Esiason and Greg Gianotti were former NHL stars Ken Danekyo, Bruce Driver, Rich DiPietro, Grant Mashall and many others.

It was Carton who organized the event in the beginning. The former WFAN and New Jersey 101.5 host was convicted in November of fraud for swindling investors in a ticket reselling business. Among those who have reached out to the judge in Carton's behalf is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie .

As for Nichols opinion of Carton, he said, "I wish him the best and thank you for everything."

More from New Jersey 101.5: