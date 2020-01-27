Middle Township woman to sing national anthem at Trump rally

Jacki Buckingham-Scola, 33, of Middle Township has been chosen to sing the National Anthem at President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday in Wildwood.

Buckingham-Scola got her start singing the national anthem in public by winning a contest on Cat Country 107.3, a sister station to New Jersey 101.5, when she was in high school. After singing on the Cat Country Morning Show, she was chosen to sing the anthem at Boardwalk Hall at a Professional Bull Riders Rodeo event.

Buckingham-Scola said she was contacted about singing at the event several weeks ago, and knew that there was a chance she could be chosen. She had to go through a screening process with the Secret Service before being advised she was selected.

Buckingham-Scola sang with the Jersey Shore Pops for over 10 years. She and her husband (they recently married) are owners of Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House, where her husband is the head chef and she is the pastry chef.

She also teaches theater and television at Middle Township High School.



