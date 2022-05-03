MIDDLE TWP. — A vehicle struck several trees, overturned, and burst into flames in a wooded area in the Burleigh section of this Cape May County town Sunday night, resulting in the death of the driver, according to police.

A Nixle advisory from the Middle Township Police Department said that officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the vicinity of Shunpike Road and Oyster Road, at which time the involved vehicle was already on fire.

Driver Jordan Lee, 31, of Burleigh was entrapped and unable to be extricated, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Police did not indicate that anyone else was involved in the crash, nor exactly how many trees Lee may have hit before the vehicle flipped and came to a stop.

The Middle Township Police Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the incident, the Nixle post said.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Alicia Keys’ mansion

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!