Miami airline coming to Atlantic City International Airport, bringing jobs and flights

The news just keeps better for Atlantic City International Airport.

There is a major expansion earmarked for the airport featuring a nearby four-story, 111-room hotel, which will include restaurants, a convention center, parking for over 100 hundred cars, and plenty of employment opportunities.

Now comes word that Global Crossing Airlines, which is based out of Miami, will be bringing international and charter flights to Atlantic City International Airport. Flights from Toronto, Montreal, and other U.S. destinations will become available.

The airline will also be hiring local flight attendants. Interested candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have two years of customer service experience, have a valid passport, with permission to travel domestically and internationally, proof of COVID vaccination, and no flying restrictions.

Candidates will earn $26 per hour and work 70 hours per month. A four-week training session is required.

For more info, you can call the Atlantic County Office of Workspace development at 609-485-0052 ext. 4816 or 4824

There's more to come for ACY, with additional phases which will include a new restaurant, two fast-food eateries, two hotels with a capacity for 100 rooms, additional parking spaces, and four-light industrial buildings with the hope of attracting other businesses to the area adjacent to the airport.

The hope is to start phase one of the multi-million-dollar project as soon as possible.

The Egg Harbor Planning Board has already approved the redevelopment plan for the airport. The project is being dubbed The Airport Business Center and will be located at Delilah Road and Westcoat Road and Aifam Avenue.

