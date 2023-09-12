MGM ‘cybersecurity issue’ impacts NJ Borgata hotel and casino
💲 Borgata's parent company MGM disclosed few details about a 'cybersecurity issue'
💲 Guests report issues using credit cards and getting payouts
💲 MGM websites are stripped of all features
ATLANTIC CITY — A national "cybersecurity issue" at MGM Resorts is impacting Borgata in New Jersey.
The company said it "took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems" when the incident started Sunday.
It is investigating the issue with "leading external cybersecurity experts."
Websites for the Borgata and its sister MGM properties are only displaying a message with a local phone number to call for assistance. Options to make reservations and other features are missing.
Issues with credit cards, door locks
Officials at Borgata told NBC Philadelphia Monday afternoon that guests were able to check into their rooms despite social media reports they were locked out.
Gamblers in Atlantic City told Philly Magazine they could not use credit or debit cards or comp dollars as payment in the hotel. Cashiers and ATM machines could not make payment.
A post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, said slot machines were not operating at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
