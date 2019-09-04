MetLife Stadium ranks toward the bottom of NFL

A ticketing website, SeatGeek.com has ranked all the NFL stadiums based on customer surveys. I first saw the report on the Jaffe Briefing; MetLife Stadium doesn’t fare too well even though it is one of the newer NFL stadiums. More surprisingly, the facility has different rankings for Giants games than it does for Jets games. The survey covered three categories: Atmosphere, Food, and Bathrooms.

MetLife Stadium, for the Giants, ranks 27th in Atmosphere, 22nd in Food, and 24th in bathrooms (there are 32 NFL teams). For the Jets, the same stadium ranks 29th in Atmosphere, 27th in Food, and 27th in Bathrooms (aren’t they the same bathrooms for both teams?) Seat Geek doesn’t give detailed breakdowns within the categories about what makes one bathroom better than another or what kind of food is offered, but aren’t the concessions the same for both teams, as well?

The Eagles home, Lincoln Financial Field, fares a lot better: it is 8th in Atmosphere, 8th in Food, and 17th in Bathrooms. The top stadiums in each category were: Lambeau Field in Green Bay for Atmosphere, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was number one in both Food and Bathrooms (it also the newest stadium in the NFL).

For baseball, Yankee Stadium ranked 18th in Atmosphere, 20th in Food, and 24th in Bathrooms. Citifield was better, placing 12th in Atmosphere, 4th in Food (Shake Shack!), and 8th in Bathrooms. Philadelphia fans again have bragging rights in the area, though, with Citizens Bank Park at 4th in Atmosphere, 2nd in Food, and 11th in Bathrooms. Apparently they take their bathrooms seriously in Atlanta: SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, was ranked number one among baseball stadiums in Bathrooms. Pittsburgh (PNC Park) has the best atmosphere and the Chicago White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) have the best food.

