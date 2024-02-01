Message to NJ parents: Dentists getting kids hooked on drugs

⚫ Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey has launched a new series of messaging

⚫ The PSAs and billboards are for parents and dentists

⚫ Teens are needlessly being prescribed narcotics, advocates say

A young person's journey toward drug addiction could begin with a standard oral procedure, according to messages being broadcast by advocates.

A series of public service announcements unveiled by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is targeting risks associated with prescribing opioids for wisdom teeth extractions — a common procedure among teens, as well as young adults.

PDFNJ's new initiative includes 15- and 30-second videos addressing the issue of teenagers being prescribed opioids by dentists to manage pain — often, an individual's initial exposure to opioids occurs during recovery from wisdom teeth extraction.

The message is also posted in Times Square and at bus stations in New Jersey.

The organization seeks to increase awareness of non-opioid alternatives for managing pain, such as ibuprofen and other over-the-counter medications.

attachment-pdfnj campaign loading...

"Opiates are not necessary in probably 99% of the cases of wisdom teeth extractions," said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ's executive director.

Dentists are top prescribers of opiates to individuals under the age of 20. Advocates and researchers say that more than two-thirds of Americans have their wisdom teeth extracted — removal typically wouldn't be recommended if the wisdom teeth aren't causing any pain or getting in the way of other teeth.

A 2018 study out of the Stanford University School of Medicine found that teenagers and young adults who receive initial opioid prescriptions from their dentists or oral surgeons are at increased risk for addiction in the subsequent year.

"This message is for dentists, as well as for parents," Valente said. "I think there needs to be conversations that take place prior to wisdom teeth procedures."

