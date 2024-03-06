♻ Mercer County residents can score free recycling buckets

♻ More buckets have been ordered for anyone who wants or needs them

♻ Residents are asked to utilize these buckets

Free recycling buckets are available again in Mercer County.

An additional 2,500 free recycling buckets were ordered to ensure that every resident gets one if they need it, said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson.

Recycling coordinators across the county will provide a recycling bucket to any resident in need.

County residents are asked to utilize these county-provided buckets due to an increase in contractor employee collection-related injuries.

Mercer County Mercer County Improvement Authority loading...

Free recycling buckets are also available to residents at The Mercer County Connection-Route 33 at the Acme Shopping Center in Hamilton.

While the buckets are available to county residents, Hightstown and East Windsor do not participate in the county-wide recycling program.

Mercer County recycling bucket (Eric Scott) Mercer County recycling bucket (Eric Scott) loading...

“If residents are unable to obtain a bucket, they can call the Improvement Authority directly at (609) 278-8086,” said Mercer County Improvement Authority Director Anthony S. Verrelli.

Need a replacement bucket? Residents should contact their municipality’s recycling coordinator.

The Mercer County Improvement Authority said it will continue picking up all flattened cardboard outside of the designated recycling bucket.

