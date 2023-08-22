Missing NJ resident found dead in Mercer County park

🌳 Missing Pennington resident found dead in Mercer County park
🌳 The person had not been seen since Friday
🌳 Police have released few details about the victim
HOPEWELL — A person missing from Pennington since Friday was found dead at the Baldpate Mountain hiking area in the Mercer County township on Monday, police confirmed.
On Aug. 21., at around 7:30 a.m., the Pennington Police Department received a missing person complaint about a missing person last seen on Friday, Aug. 18.
The missing individual’s vehicle was found unoccupied in the parking lot of Baldpate Mountain, Hopewell Township police said.
Multiple agencies and personnel assisted with the search, including those with aerial and rough terrain capabilities from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Department, West Windsor, Lawrence Township, and Hamilton Township police departments, as well as park rangers, fire departments, and state police aviation units.
The victim was found dead. Police have not released any information about the deceased, including gender, age, and identity.
They did say, however, that there were no signs of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters
Starting in mid to late May the largemouth bass started biting on my favorite lake. I finally got a chance to get out and see how good the fishing is this year and it didn't take long to catch. I got two bass in the first 10 minutes on the lake. We used to fish exclusively with live bait, either worms, nightcrawlers (the bigger worms), or minnows. That got too easy and it's not what "real" fishermen do.
It's more of a sport if you fool the fish into biting your hook with the right lure and the proper presentation. You have to figure out what they would be feeding on that time of year, pick a lure that resembles that and finesse it in a way that makes it look enticing to the fish. To most people, this is a stupid waste of time, but to those of us who caught the fishing bug as a kid or an adult, it's almost addictive. OK, it is addictive.
Most people look at a body of water such as a pond, lake, river, or stream and admire it for its natural beauty. Fishermen try to figure out what kind of fish are below the surface and what would be the best spot to catch them. If you have small kids and you know how to fish, you can create amazing memories and give a great lesson on nature. My dad and my uncles did that for me and those of some of the best memories of my childhood.
There are so many different kinds of fish and fishing in New Jersey's fresh waters. We usually think of fishing at the Jersey Shore, but there are plenty of fishing opportunities not far from where you live
. Make sure you know a few simple rules
and ask a local tackle shop for some good advice on what to buy and where to go, and you're good to go. It's a great way to enjoy the diversity of landscapes we have here and challenge yourself a little.
I challenged myself for the first time this season to try and catch a few bass on Thursday afternoon right before the rain and thunderstorms and had success right away in one of my favorite fishing holes in Medford.