Mercer County, NJ park ranger caught parked at home instead of work

🔴 Park ranger James Romano was supposed to be on the job but was caught on video at home, officials say

🔴 Video surveillance shows him at home for 298.5 hours between July and January

🔴 Romano was charged and arrested in March

WEST WINDSOR — An investigation into stolen gasoline led to the discovery of falsified patrol logs by a Mercer County park ranger showing he was on duty while he was really at his home, prosecutors said.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into James Romano III, 34, of Hamilton (Mercer) in July which included surveillance of his activities while on the job. Investigators found that during times when he was supposed to be on patrol was actually at his home.

Romano was at his home for 298.5 hours and collected $5,728.15 in stolen wages, officials said. He also filled out 64 patrol logs to indicate he was on the job between July and January.

Romano's supervisor told investigators that he was not authorized to be at home on the job except for breaks.

At the Mercer County Park Commission's Hunt House are, from left, Park Rangers Fran Lippincott and James Romano; Parks Executive Director Aaron T. Watson; Lance Corporal Kleshick; Corporal Kocsis; and Ranger Ryan Bahm. At the Mercer County Park Commission's Hunt House are, from left, Park Rangers Fran Lippincott and James Romano; Parks Executive Director Aaron T. Watson; Lance Corporal Kleshick; Corporal Kocsis; and Ranger Ryan Bahm (Mercer County) loading...

Arrested in March

According to public payroll records Romano has worked for Mercer County since 2018.

Romano was arrested at the Mercer County Rangers headquarters in West Windsor in March. He was charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records, and theft by deception.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose where Romano was assigned to work. The Mercer County Park Commission has 11 facilities including Mercer County Park and the Trenton Thunder ballpark.

The Trentonian was first to report this story.

